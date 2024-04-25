Carly Pearce Celebrates Birthday By Surprising Fans with Early Album Release Date

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has announced the early release date of her highly anticipated fourth studio album hummingbird, now arriving June 7 via Big Machine Records.

Pearce announced the news yesterday evening on Instagram Live with fans in celebration of her birthday, "For my birthday this year, I wanted to give you guys a gift instead. My album hummingbird is now coming out Friday, June 7. CMA Fest, I hope you're ready because we're going to be celebrating!"

At CMA Fest this year, Pearce will once again be playing the headlining stage at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 9 in Nashville, TN.

Produced by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, hummingbird marks Pearce's debut as a co-producer and fully represents her new musical chapter - one of forward motion. The full album track list is below which includes Pearce's GRAMMY-nominated, Top 15-and-rising, GOLD-certified single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, as well as the recently released fan favorite "my place" and the stirring title track "hummingbird."

In addition to CMA Fest, North American fans can catch Pearce on the road as direct support for all dates of Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only arena tour now through June 29. International fans can see Pearce on her upcoming headlining hummingbird 2025 uk/eu tour, kicking off February 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 14-city tour includes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and more before concluding on February 28 in Dublin.

hummingbird Track List

"country music made me do it" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"truck on fire" | Written by Carly Pearce, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley

"still blue" | Written by Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

"heels over head" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton | Written by Carly Pearce, Pete Good, Shane McAnally

"rock paper scissors" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"oklahoma" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"my place" | Written by Carly Pearce, Lauren Hungate, Jordan Reynolds

"things I don't chase" | Written by Robyn Dell'Unto, Kat Higgins, Ava Supplesa

"woman to woman" | Written by Carly Pearce, Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate

"fault line" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"pretty please" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"trust issues" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"hummingbird" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

