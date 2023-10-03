The Legend of Ice-T: Crime Stories Limited Edition Coming Next Month

(MVD) Ice-T's The Legend of Ice-T: Crime Stories, a limited edition 3-LP set on 180 gram audiophile-grade vinyl will be released on November 3rd via MVD Entertainment and Ruffnation Entertainment. Preorder at Amazon
Ice-T announced the release with an unboxing video on his Instagram account to his 1.2M followers, and he posted a video on his X account, which generated almost 190k views.
Chris Schwartz, owner of Ruffnation Entertainment, stated, "When you look at the volume of artists brought to us via hip-hop culture, there have been less than a handful who have true multi-generational appeal. Ice-T is hip-hop's first breakthrough actor, spokesperson, and chronicler."
Ice-T is the original embodiment of LA hip-hop and a cultural icon who helped popularize gangster rap. Ice-T's Crime Stories features some of the most powerful songs from his catalog, as well as some lesser-known and previously unreleased material. Through his music, his books, and his lecture tours of America's prisons, high schools, libraries, and colleges (including Harvard, Princeton, and Stanford), Ice-T has become an influential spokesman for America's youth, regardless of color.
His first break came when the producers of the film Breakin' asked him to rap in the movie. He went on to become rap music's preeminent gangster, writing songs like "Six in the Mornin" and "New Jack Hustler." Ice-T formed Rhyme Syndicate Records in 1989 and released a string of groundbreaking West Coast rap records. His 1991 self-titled debut contained the controversial single "Cop Killer." His group Body Count was the most critically acclaimed act on the highly successful 1991 Lollapalooza tour. Ice-T currently stars in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Odafin Tutuola.
