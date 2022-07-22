Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video

(FunHouse) Megadeth have premiered their "Night Stalkers: Chapter II" video featuring a guest appearance from Ice-T. We were sent these details from FunHouse:

Night Stalkers: Chapter II, the next installment of a multi-part short film being released alongside Megadeth's next single "Night Stalkers" from their new studio album The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! being released on September 2, 2022, via UMe.



Created by Dave Mustaine, produced by Rafael Pensado, and directed by Leo Liberti, Night Stalkers: Chapter II is the next episode in the multi-chapter saga about the origin of Vic Rattlehead as we continue to follow the tragic events leading to our operative's complete transformation as he systematically exacts his revenge.

The first chapter We'll Be Back: Chapter I premiered in June and within the first hour of release, the album's first track and video were met with overwhelming fan reaction resulting in the band trending on Twitter with the video already having garnered over two million views to date. Watch the new video below:

