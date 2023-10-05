blink-182 Pay Homage To The Ramones With 'DANCE WITH ME' Video

blink-182 have released their new The Malloys directed music video for their brand new since "DANCE WITH ME", which serves as a love letter to the Ramones and finds the guys paying homage to one of their favorite iconic bands that came before them.

The song comes from their forthcoming album, "ONE ME TIME:, which will arrive on October 20, that marks the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011.

Columbia sent over these details: Launching the album news a few weeks ago, the band shared a sentimental trailer for ONE MORE TIME.... Featuring strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band's forthcoming interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips, the trailer finds Mark, Tom and Travis baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before. The full Zane Lowe interview will be available to watch exclusively on Apple Music soon.

The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including a new translucent blue and black swirl colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP and opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP.

blink-182 jump started this season back in April with a surprise last-minute headline set at Coachella. You could say a blink-aissance of sorts has ensued since then! Variety raved, "blink-182 brings rock back to Coachella in a big way," and Rolling Stone attested, "blink-182 took us back to high school during throwback performance at Coachella." Meanwhile, the 2022 reunion single "EDGING" has amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and counting.

ONE MORE TIME... Tracklist

ANTHEM PART 3

DANCE WITH ME

FELL IN LOVE

TERRIFIED

ONE MORE TIME

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

TURN THIS OFF!

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

EDGING

YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT

BLINK WAVE

BAD NEWS

HURT (INTERLUDE)

TURPENTINE

F*** FACE

OTHER SIDE

CHILDHOOD

