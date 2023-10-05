Queen + Adam Lambert Kick Off North American Rhapsody Tour

(Live Nation) Last night Queen - original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor - and longtime front man Adam Lambert on lead vocals, kicked off their highly-anticipated North American Rhapsody Tour with the first of two nights in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the epic 23-date tour continues throughout North America including stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and further cities before closing out with a pair of dates at Los Angeles's BMO Stadium November 11 and 12. In addition, the band will perform a special one-off headliner on October 21 at the Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas.

Queen + Adam Lambert's 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band's extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Radio Ga Ga", and "Somebody To Love" alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over since its very first unveiling in North America in 2019.

It has been over a year since the band last toured their acclaimed Rhapsody Tour, which was highlighted across the world in royal fashion Saturday June 4, 2022 with a special performance in front of London's Buckingham Palace as the opener for the Platinum Jubilee concert celebrating the late H.M. Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, providing an altogether magnificent opener for its UK & European run of sold-out dates which saw the band play the Rhapsody tour across the UK and 11 countries throughout Europe, in all playing a total of 36 concerts.

The 2023 North American tour sees Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured since it first debuted in North America in 2019, the Rhapsody show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all adding up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.



QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT

NORTH AMERICA THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Thu Oct 05 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon Oct 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 21- Austin, TX- Circuit of The Americas

Mon Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sat Oct 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tue Oct 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Thu Nov 02 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 03 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Nov 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Sun Nov 12 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

