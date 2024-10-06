Queen Finally Make Debut Album The Way They Wanted It Sound

Queen guitarist Brian May says that the band have now made their debut album, "Queen I", sound like they had originally intended, for their forthcoming collector's edition of the classic record.

The newly remixed, remastered, and expanded Queen I Collector's Edition is set to be released on October 25th and May took to social media to share, "We've remixed the entire album and made it sound the way we wanted it to sound."

The band also explained, "Queen I Collector's Edition sees the album presented in a whole new light, having been newly mixed from the original multi-track masters. Intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, 1970."

