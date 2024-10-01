Queen Share 1975 Performance Of 'Son And Daughter'

(hennemusic) Queen is sharing video of "Son And Daughter" from a Christmas Eve 1975 performance at London's Hammersmith Odeon. The song was originally featured on the band's 1973 self-titled debut album, which is being remastered and expanded for reissue on October 25.

The 6CD + 1 LP I box set contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order. A 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.

Queen recorded the album with producer Roy Thomas Baker at Trident Studios, where the band was forced to follows the company's standard procedures despite their attempts to request the freedom to use the tools they felt they needed to capture their musical vision on tape.

The set also features a series of 1971-1972 demos recorded at London's De Lane Lea Studios; backing tracks and out-takes recorded in both UK studios; BBC radio broadcasts from the era; and, a live recording presenting the best performances of the first album's songs from Queen's triumphant March 1974 headline date at London's Rainbow Theatre, with several previously-unreleased tracks added.

The 2024 edition has been remixed and restored by Justin Shirley-Smith, Joshua J Macrae and Kris Fredriksson to sound the way the band always wanted it to; this is the very first time that a Queen album has ever received a new stereo mix.

"Essentially with the Queen I box set we've made the actual album sound the way we wanted it to sound using the techniques that we have now," explains Roger Taylor. "We've made the drums sound like they should sound and, the overall sound of it is better, the mixes are better. So it's been a delight to improve it, to bring it up to where we wanted it to be."

Get more details and stream the 1975 performance of "Son And Daughter" here.

