Nita Strauss Forced To Sit Out Alice Cooper Shows Due To Illness

Acclaimed guitarist Nita Strauss took to social media to explain that illness was the reason why she missed Alice Cooper's show at the Aiken Theatre in Evansville, IN, and she will have to sit out the next few shows of the tour to recover.
She tweeted, "Hey everyone, I got lots of messages about my whereabouts after last night's Alice Cooper show and unfortunately I have some bad news to share. Sadly, I will have to miss the next few shows of the tour due to illness. I'm taking all the necessary things and will rejoin the tour the absolute second I'm well enough.
"Alice and the boys are out there kicking ass as always, so show them lots of love if you're going to a show this week! I'm very sorry to miss you guys out there and I will be back as soon as possible."
