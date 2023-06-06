Nita Strauss and Dorothy Are 'Victorious' With New Video

Single art

(Atom Splitter) Nita Strauss recently announced her brand new album The Call of the The Void, out July 7 via Sumerian Records. Today, she has shared the video for the latest single "Victorious," featuring vocalist Dorothy.

"'Victorious' is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight," Strauss shares. "Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park."

Dorothy shares Strauss' enthusiasm for the track, stating, "I'm honored to be a part of 'Victorious' with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you'll love it!"

The video features two killer cameos. 13-year-old rising guitar star Charlotte Milstein plays the role of a young Nita, while U.S. Olympian, former WBO and IBF champion Mikalea Mayer, a childhood friend of Strauss and former bandmate, also appears.

