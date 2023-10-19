.

Dorothy To Sing National Anthem and Rock With Nita Strauss At Rams vs. Steelers Game

10-18-2023

(DRPR) Dorothy is kicking off Rocktober by singing the National Anthem at the LA Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game this Sunday, October 22nd and performing the song "Victorious" along Nita Strauss during the game. Dorothy has also released a lyric video for her hit song "Rest In Peace," the first single released from Dorothy's Gifts From The Holy Ghost.

In addition, Dorothy's song "Top Of The World" is featured on the NFL 2023 "Songs of the Season" playlist, a multi-tier, season-long initiative that will highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres. The 2023 playlist was created and launched by the NFL and Roc Nation and is featured on Apple Music.

Named an "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, female rocker Dorothy has amassed over 1.1 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 1 billion streams in all time global coverage, Gifts From The Holy Ghost has over 88 million streams to date and continues to grow.

Dorothy is currently in the studio and will release new music at the top of 2024.

