.

FELICITY Unleash 'She's Nuclear'

10/11/2023 12:12 PM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

FELICITY Unleash 'She's Nuclear'

(BPM) FELICITY released their newest song today, "She's Nuclear", and it encapsulates everything about the gritty, down n' dirty, smack-you-in-the-mouth essence of rock we all know and love. It represents the soul of what FELICITY hangs its hat on; high-energy, anthemic hooks and melodic riffs.

"The first day we sat down in the studio with our producer Andrew Wade to work on this next batch of FELICITY material, the first guitar riff we wrote was the riff in 'She's Nuclear,' and from that very moment, we knew the trajectory of this band had changed," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "Don't Call 9-1-1, but we think 'She's Nuclear' is the hottest rock track OF THE YEAR!"

"She's Nuclear" is the latest in a series of new singles from FELICITY, including their viral hit "Emo Trash", "Levitate", and "GOD MODE". These new tracks have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more. In addition to also being added to Spotify's Fresh Finds Rock playlist, fans were treated to the band's first live performance of new music shortly after the release of "Levitate" as the band headed to Los Angeles, CA to be direct support for The Used's sold out album release show at the legendary Troubadour as well as one of the live acts for Emo Nite LA at the elegant AVALON Hollywood.

"I know we're pretty biased about how awesome these songs are, but nothing was more exhilarating, yet humbling, than performing in a market we've never been to and hearing the audience sing our songs back to us - including the song [Levitate] we released less than 2 weeks before the 'Emo Nite' show," said guitarist Cory Nicholas when asked to share about the band's first-ever experience performing in California.

Related Stories
FELICITY Unleash 'She's Nuclear'

FELICITY Announce New Single 'She's Nuclear'

Felicity And Greyson Zane Team For 'Emo Trash'

Felicity Announces the Four Days In Florida Tour

Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'

More FELICITY News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Creed's Scott Stapp Announces 'Higher Power' Album With New Single- Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick- more

Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more

Reviews

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Latest News

Creed's Scott Stapp Announces 'Higher Power' Album With New Single

Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick

Missing Persons Share 'Ice Blue Eyes' And Announce New Album

FELICITY Unleash 'She's Nuclear'

Black Sabbath Hand of Doom Box Set Going International

Bush Share 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' Video

The Vintage Caravan Stream Live Version Of 'On The Run'

Singled Out: Suicide Puppets' Death Note