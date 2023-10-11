FELICITY Unleash 'She's Nuclear'

(BPM) FELICITY released their newest song today, "She's Nuclear", and it encapsulates everything about the gritty, down n' dirty, smack-you-in-the-mouth essence of rock we all know and love. It represents the soul of what FELICITY hangs its hat on; high-energy, anthemic hooks and melodic riffs.
"The first day we sat down in the studio with our producer Andrew Wade to work on this next batch of FELICITY material, the first guitar riff we wrote was the riff in 'She's Nuclear,' and from that very moment, we knew the trajectory of this band had changed," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "Don't Call 9-1-1, but we think 'She's Nuclear' is the hottest rock track OF THE YEAR!"
"She's Nuclear" is the latest in a series of new singles from FELICITY, including their viral hit "Emo Trash", "Levitate", and "GOD MODE". These new tracks have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more. In addition to also being added to Spotify's Fresh Finds Rock playlist, fans were treated to the band's first live performance of new music shortly after the release of "Levitate" as the band headed to Los Angeles, CA to be direct support for The Used's sold out album release show at the legendary Troubadour as well as one of the live acts for Emo Nite LA at the elegant AVALON Hollywood.
"I know we're pretty biased about how awesome these songs are, but nothing was more exhilarating, yet humbling, than performing in a market we've never been to and hearing the audience sing our songs back to us - including the song [Levitate] we released less than 2 weeks before the 'Emo Nite' show," said guitarist Cory Nicholas when asked to share about the band's first-ever experience performing in California.
