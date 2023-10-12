Employed To Serve Deliver Live 'World Ender' Video

(Freeman) Employed To Serve have released an all-conquering live video for their bruising track "World Ender", which comes ahead of the band's UK headline tour at the end of October.
Filmed during the quintet's huge Bloodstock set this year, the band comment on the new video: "Being invited to play the main stage at Bloodstock was a truly exciting moment for us and we knew we wanted to make a statement. We knew we had to immortalize this milestone performance in a video, and really capture the energy and enthusiasm of the Bloodstock audience.
" When it came to picking the song for the video, there was no contest, it had to be 'World Ender'. The song itself is about one chapter ending and another beginning, which we think perfectly sums up our excitement for what comes next for ETS. We can guarantee it will be bigger and better than anything that has come before."
Oct 25 - Newcastle @ The Cluny 2
Oct 26 - Glasgow @ The Cathouse
Oct 27 - Leeds @ The Key Club
Oct 28 - Manchester @ Gorilla
Oct 29 - Milton Keynes @ Craufurd Arms
Oct 30 - Nottingham @ Bodega
Oct 31 - Birmingham @ Devil's Dog
Nov 01 - Bristol @ Exchange
Nov 02 - Cardiff @ Clwd Ifor Bach
Nov 03 - London @ Lafayette
Nov 04 - Brighton Green @ Door Store
Support comes from Pupil Slicer and Going Off.
