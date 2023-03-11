.

Employed To Serve Expand Conquering For New Deluxe Edition

03-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Employed To Serve Cover art
Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Employed To Serve have released the deluxe version of their current studio album Conquering. This updated version includes four new tracks: a heady mix of the new, the Remix, and the live, in addition to a fresh cover image.

The brand new recording is "Take Back Control," a typically full-on number produced and mixed by Lewis Johns, who worked with the band on the Conquering album itself; the Remix, meanwhile, is an inventive re-working of Conquering track "Sun Up To Sun Down," featuring New Zealand metal three-piece, Alien Weaponry; while the two live tracks were recorded last year on the European Gojira tour. Listen to the new track below and listen to the deluxe version of Conquering here.

Conquering was released via Spinefarm on September 17, 2021 to mass critical acclaim - landing #4 in Metal Hammer's albums of the year list and #6 in Kerrang! Conquering is a fully realized metamorphosis into the band they've always wanted to be.

Four albums in, and a steady stream of accolades in tow, Employed To Serve's meteoric rise from genre hopefuls to becoming one of UK metal's most consistently captivating bastions is indisputable.

Related Stories
Employed To Serve Expand Conquering For New Deluxe Edition

Employed To Serve Share New Song 'Mark Of The Grave'

More Employed To Serve News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

The Cure Announce North American Summer Tour- The White Stripes Expanding Elephant For 20th Anniversary- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash

Latest News

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series

The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Killing Joke Share 'Full Spectrum Dominance' Ahead Of Royal Album Hall Show

Pete Francis Shares New Single From First Post Dispatch Solo Album