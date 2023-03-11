Employed To Serve Expand Conquering For New Deluxe Edition

(Atom Splitter) Employed To Serve have released the deluxe version of their current studio album Conquering. This updated version includes four new tracks: a heady mix of the new, the Remix, and the live, in addition to a fresh cover image.
The brand new recording is "Take Back Control," a typically full-on number produced and mixed by Lewis Johns, who worked with the band on the Conquering album itself; the Remix, meanwhile, is an inventive re-working of Conquering track "Sun Up To Sun Down," featuring New Zealand metal three-piece, Alien Weaponry; while the two live tracks were recorded last year on the European Gojira tour. Listen to the new track below and listen to the deluxe version of Conquering here.
Conquering was released via Spinefarm on September 17, 2021 to mass critical acclaim - landing #4 in Metal Hammer's albums of the year list and #6 in Kerrang! Conquering is a fully realized metamorphosis into the band they've always wanted to be.
Four albums in, and a steady stream of accolades in tow, Employed To Serve's meteoric rise from genre hopefuls to becoming one of UK metal's most consistently captivating bastions is indisputable.
