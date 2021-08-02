Employed To Serve Share New Song 'Mark Of The Grave'

Employed To Serve have released a stream of their brand new single "Mark of the Grave." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Conquering", which will arrive on September 17th.
Frontwoman Justine Jones had the following comments about the new track, "This song is about people who'd rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives.
"When writing this song, we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they're having a sh*tty day. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we had fun recording and writing it! Stay kind!" Stream the song below:
