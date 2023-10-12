Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release

CMH Records is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Fade to Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute to Metallica" with a limited vinyl release of the album and a new music video.

The album, which was released on October 14th, 2003, features the Alabama-based Iron Horse's take on classic songs from Metallica including "Fade To Black," "Enter Sandman", "Ride the Lightning", "The Four Horseman" and more.

Iron Horse are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the special album with the release of a brand new music video of their take on "Nothing Else Matters". Tony Robertson said of the album, "Of all the projects we have done since this release, none compare to the wonderful journey we embarked on with Fade.

"It allowed us to step outside the norms of bluegrass as we knew it and grab a hold of a whole new way of thinking about relating our music. Two genres, worlds apart, could actually be melted together and create a whole new listening experience.

"'Ride The Lightning' was the song that, for me, encompassed all the musical creativity one could muster in arranging and performance of a song; it seemed like 'riding lightning' to perform it."

Watch the video below and order the vinyl here.

