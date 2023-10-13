Motorhead Share 1983 Performance Of One Track Mind

(hennemusic) Motorhead is sharing video of a 1983 live performance of "One Track Mind", as the latest preview to the November 3 release of an expanded 40th anniversary edition of "Another Perfect Day."
The previously unreleased live version was recorded at Hull City Hall, and is featured as part of a full concert that's available as part of the 2023 package. After former Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson replaced Fast Eddie Clarke, the band's sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more "musical" approach, the classic line-up's full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.
Forty years on, "Another Perfect Day" holds its own as this most surreal detour in Motorhead's early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.
New deluxe editions of "Another Perfect Day" will feature hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, a remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and the June 1983 show at Hull City Hall.
Stream video of the 1983 performance of "One Track Mind" here.
Hellman Announce New Album 'Born, Death, Suffering'
Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased Track From Deluxe 'Another Perfect Day' Reissue
Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival
Motorhead Celebrates Lemmy Forever at Wacken Festival 2023
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech’s Widow- Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release- more
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED- Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood- more
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow
Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California
Motorhead Share 1983 Performance Of One Track Mind
Extreme Debut Video For Six Single Hurricane
Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release
Sun Room Share 'At Least I Tried' Video
Mondo Generator Streaming New Album 'We Stand Against You'
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl