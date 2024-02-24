Motorhead Deliver 'The Lost Tapes'

Motorhead have released their "The Lost Tapes" collection as a new box set collection that features volumes 1 through 5, and also released volume 5 on vinyl. Adrenaline sent over these details:

Cassette tapes. Remember those? Those things with the dual spools and loads of wide brown plastic recording string that'd occasionally unravel and hang out of the shell, requiring a pencil and firm wrist to spin back into place?

Yeah, well, once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these "cassette" things were a standard part of every tour. Motorhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show. They contain gold, pure aural gold, and had for many years sat hundreds of feet underground in a small cave Lemmy owned, guarded by small, hairy centurions in Roman armor with small spears and bad attitudes. Only the magic password would release them, and thankfully, Lem had scribbled it down and left it inside an old sketch book for us. There were loads of the dirty, dusty, greasy little buggers gathered, with the likes of Malmo, Madrid, Heilbronn and Norwich scrawled in biro on the tiny labels alongside a date...and thus we started to make available this unique collection of live gems via carefully digitized transfers, in a series of releases titled The Lost Tapes.

To date five concerts from these tape cassette documents of Motorhead's ear splitting live performances from across the decades have been released digitally, with volumes 1 to 4 also receiving limited edition vinyl editions.

Now, due to overwhelming demand the collection of volumes 1 to 5 is now available as a CD box set collection, with the latest volume 5 also pressed on vinyl.

Volume 1 : Live at Sala Aqualung, Madrid, 1st June 1995

Ace of Spades

Sex and Death

Over Your Shoulder

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Metropolis

On Your Feet or On Your Knees

Liar

Stay Clean

Burner

Orgasmatron

Dog Face Boy

Born to Raise Hell

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Lost in the Ozone

The One to Sing the Blues

You Better Run

Sacrifice

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Silver Machine

Iron Fist

Overkill

Volume 2 : Live at University of East Anglia, Norwich, 18th October 1998

Bomber

No Class

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Over Your Shoulder

Civil War

Take the Blame

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Born to Raise Hell

Shine

Love for Sale

Dead Men Tell No Tales

Sacrifice

Too Late Too Late

Orgasmatron

Stone Dead Forever

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Iron Fist

Ace of Spades

Overkill

Volume 3 : Live at KB Hallen, Malmo, 17th November 2000

We Are Motorhead

Bomber

No Class

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Over Your Shoulder

Civil War

Metropolis

Shoot You in the Back

God Save the Queen

Born to Raise Hell

Stay Out of Jail

Damage Case

Sacrifice

Orgasmatron

Lemmy Bass Solo

Going to Brazil

Broken

Iron Fist

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill

We Are Motorhead

Volume 4 : Live at Sporthalle, Heilbronn, 29th December 1984

Iron Fist

Stay Clean

Heart of Stone

The Hammer

Metropolis

Shoot You in the Back

Jailbait

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Steal Your Face

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Road Crew Introduction - Adrian

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite the Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

No Class

Motorhead

Bomber

Overkill

Iron Fist

Stay Clean

Volume 5 : Live at Download Festival, Donington, England, June 13, 2008 (Also releasing on double LP)

Doctor Rock

Stay Clean

Be My Baby

Killers

Metropolis

Over the Top

One Night Stand

Rosalie

In the Name of Tragedy

Just 'Cos You Got the Power

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill

