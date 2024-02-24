Motorhead Deliver 'The Lost Tapes'

Motorhead have released their "The Lost Tapes" collection as a new box set collection that features volumes 1 through 5, and also released volume 5 on vinyl. Adrenaline sent over these details:
Cassette tapes. Remember those? Those things with the dual spools and loads of wide brown plastic recording string that'd occasionally unravel and hang out of the shell, requiring a pencil and firm wrist to spin back into place?
Yeah, well, once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these "cassette" things were a standard part of every tour. Motorhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show. They contain gold, pure aural gold, and had for many years sat hundreds of feet underground in a small cave Lemmy owned, guarded by small, hairy centurions in Roman armor with small spears and bad attitudes. Only the magic password would release them, and thankfully, Lem had scribbled it down and left it inside an old sketch book for us. There were loads of the dirty, dusty, greasy little buggers gathered, with the likes of Malmo, Madrid, Heilbronn and Norwich scrawled in biro on the tiny labels alongside a date...and thus we started to make available this unique collection of live gems via carefully digitized transfers, in a series of releases titled The Lost Tapes.
To date five concerts from these tape cassette documents of Motorhead's ear splitting live performances from across the decades have been released digitally, with volumes 1 to 4 also receiving limited edition vinyl editions.
Now, due to overwhelming demand the collection of volumes 1 to 5 is now available as a CD box set collection, with the latest volume 5 also pressed on vinyl.
Volume 1 : Live at Sala Aqualung, Madrid, 1st June 1995
Ace of Spades
Sex and Death
Over Your Shoulder
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Metropolis
On Your Feet or On Your Knees
Liar
Stay Clean
Burner
Orgasmatron
Dog Face Boy
Born to Raise Hell
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Lost in the Ozone
The One to Sing the Blues
You Better Run
Sacrifice
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Silver Machine
Iron Fist
Overkill
Volume 2 : Live at University of East Anglia, Norwich, 18th October 1998
Bomber
No Class
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Over Your Shoulder
Civil War
Take the Blame
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Born to Raise Hell
Shine
Love for Sale
Dead Men Tell No Tales
Sacrifice
Too Late Too Late
Orgasmatron
Stone Dead Forever
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Iron Fist
Ace of Spades
Overkill
Volume 3 : Live at KB Hallen, Malmo, 17th November 2000
We Are Motorhead
Bomber
No Class
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Over Your Shoulder
Civil War
Metropolis
Shoot You in the Back
God Save the Queen
Born to Raise Hell
Stay Out of Jail
Damage Case
Sacrifice
Orgasmatron
Lemmy Bass Solo
Going to Brazil
Broken
Iron Fist
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Overkill
We Are Motorhead
Volume 4 : Live at Sporthalle, Heilbronn, 29th December 1984
Iron Fist
Stay Clean
Heart of Stone
The Hammer
Metropolis
Shoot You in the Back
Jailbait
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Steal Your Face
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Road Crew Introduction - Adrian
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite the Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
No Class
Motorhead
Bomber
Overkill
Iron Fist
Stay Clean
Volume 5 : Live at Download Festival, Donington, England, June 13, 2008 (Also releasing on double LP)
Doctor Rock
Stay Clean
Be My Baby
Killers
Metropolis
Over the Top
One Night Stand
Rosalie
In the Name of Tragedy
Just 'Cos You Got the Power
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Overkill
