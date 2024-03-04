Judas Priest Tribute Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says that the band pays tribute to late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio and Motorhead singler Lemmy Killmister on the closing track to their new album, "Invincible Shield."

Halford revealed the news in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, stating the song "Giants In The Sky" honors the late vocalists.

He said, "Listening to music makes me think about all these beautiful people we've lost in rock'n'roll, from Janis Joplin to Ronnie James Dio to Lemmy. But also about the fact that music lives forever."

The Metal God also shared his favorite memories of both singers, "Ronnie was an extraordinary man. hHe was very friendly, very affable, he liked to laugh, he didn't put anyone down. But he was very serious about his music. When we did the Hear N' Aid thing [the all-star heavy metal charity single released in 1986], all those people in that room looked up to Ronnie. Whatever he suggested, everybody listened.

As for the Motorhead icon, Halford reflected, "And I have fond memories of sitting on Lemmy's lap after he'd just come offstage, with his hair in a white towel turban. I'm giving him a hug, and he's sweating all over the place."

Halford added, "I felt a little bit intimidated in Ronnie's presence and in Lemmy's presence. Just because of the strength of their personality and their character. I felt I was a step back from them. They were giants, I was just an admirer."

