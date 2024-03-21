Z2 Announces NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead

(Z2 Comics) In celebration of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the legendary Motorhead, Z2 has gathered a staggering line-up of icons to narrate their personal encounters with the man that came to define the sex, drugs, and Rock & Roll lifestyle, Lemmy Kilmister. NO REMORSE: THE ILLUSTRATED TRUE STORIES OF LEMMY KILMISTER AND MOTORHEAD kicks off this 176-page tribute with a deeply personal foreword by his dear friend Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters) and a truly touching afterword by his longtime friend and collaborator Ozzy Osbourne.

The book pairs 25 rockstar contributors with 25 acclaimed illustrators to tell the stories of their true and unbelievable personal encounters with the heralded founding father of Motorhead. Recounting their history with Lemmy over the span of his life and career are some of the greatest living musicians - Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Slash, Chrissie Hynde, Dee Snider, Dave Navarro, plus world-class writers Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, pro-wrestling giants Triple H, Corey Graves, TV & Film luminaries including Matt Pinfield, Penelope Spheeris, Riki Rachtman, as well as his bandmates Phil Campbell, Mikkey Dee, and Slim Jim Phantom.

With a gorgeous variety of visual approaches the artists of NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead; including Dave Chisholm, Bob Fingerman, Jay Jay Jackson, and Jim Mahfood capture the many facets of these incredible TRUE TALES of Lemmy Kilmister. The cover art is illustrated and designed by comic book legend Tim Bradstreet (Punisher, Hellblazer) and features the gleam of a holographic coating on Lemmy's classic aviator specs!

"Anyone who ever crossed paths with Lemmy Kilmister left with a very unique experience and stories to share for a lifetime," says Josh Bernstein, Z2 President and the book's co-editor/designer. "The outpouring of those stories from his friends and family, paired with some of underground art's greatest illustrators, brings Lemmy and Motorhead roaring back to life on every page."

Like all Z2 collaborations, this book comes in a variety of highly-collectible editions, including the 1:5 "All-Access" Edition which features a framed AAA Artist Pass from Lemmy's 70th birthday party at the Whisky A Go-Go; and the 1:25 "Backstage" Edition that comes with a framed original 2012-2013 Motorhead tour laminate. All of these artifacts are from the personal collection of Lemmy Kilmister. The "No Remorse" editions of the book will come with an exclusive white vinyl variant of the legendary Motorhead double LP, No Remorse, a poster triptych set by renowned designer Hydro74, and a three-card collectors set presented in a custom frame featuring the art of the iconic thrash-metal painter Ed Repka (Megadeth, Super7).

All collector editions will include the oversized deluxe volume of the NO REMORSE: The Illustrated True Stories of Lemmy Kilmister and Motorhead book contained in a metallic foil embossed slipcase, with die cuts that reveal the holographic coating on Lemmy's classic aviator specs on the cover of the book. Preorder here.

