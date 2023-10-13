blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'

(Columbia Records) blink-182 release their new single "FELL IN LOVE", as well as a lyric video for the track. Alongside the new single comes a second trailer for ONE MORE TIME...and features brand new footage from the band's interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe - watch here. Out next Friday on October 20 via Columbia Records, ONE MORE TIME... marks the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011.

Launching the album news last month, the band first shared the first part of their sentimental trailer for ONE MORE TIME.... Featuring strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band's forthcoming interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips, the trailer finds Mark, Tom and Travis baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before. The full Zane Lowe interview will be available to watch exclusively on Apple Music on October 18 at 12PM ET and comes alongside the release of "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU GOT," as announced in the second trailer.

The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including a new translucent blue and black swirl colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP and opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP.

