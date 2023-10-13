Mayday Parade Share 'Miracle' Video

(CC) Mayday Parade just wrapped up an epic summer tour season that included their first ever performances at legendary venues Red Rocks and The Rhyman along with festival plays at Hangout, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more.
They're capping things off with the release of their new single "Miracle" with the accompanying music video out today! The new song follows earlier 2023 singles "More Like A Crash" and "Got Me All Wrong", a full throttle power pop anthem Rolling Stone praised for its "explosive guitar solo" and lyrical expression of a "willingness to go the distance for love." The band are gearing up for shows in Australia and the Philippines this October and November.
"'Miracle' is a song I started working on during our Sunnyland record (2018) and didn't fully complete until after we finished recording our What It Means To Fall Apart record in 2021. I was in a darker place in life during that span and was silently fighting for air. I felt alone and scared to talk about my feelings with anyone else including the people closest to me. Life was happening way too fast for me and I wasn't ready for it or able to accept what was happening. I felt alone and knew I needed to talk about it but didn't know how. Organically the song just came together and was the culmination of that entire span of time. Life moves faster than you can imagine and as much as you think you're ready for what it throws at you, it can catch you off guard. It definitely did for me." - Jake Bundrick
Upcoming Tour Dates:
* = w/ Origami Angel
# = w/ Simple Plan, State Champs
OCTOBER
08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
24 - Singapore, SGP @ Capitol Theatre
27 - Manila, PHL @ New Frontier Theater
28 - Cebu City, PHL @ Sky Hall Seaside
30 - Davao City, PHL @ SMX Convention Center
NOVEMBER
01 - Perth, AUS @ Metro City w/ All Time Low, Lauran Hibberd
03 - Adelaide, AUS @ AEC Theatre
04 - Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena
08 - Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion
09 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall
DECEMBER
01 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *
02 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *
03 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's *
JANUARY 2024
18 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan #
19 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan # (SOLD OUT)
20 - Paris, FL @ Bataclan # (SOLD OUT)
22 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club #
24 - Lausanne, CH @ Docks #
25 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique #
26 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle #
28 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin Hall #
29 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodoła #
30 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer #
FEBRUARY 2024
01 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle #
02 - Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena #
04 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium #
05 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 #
07 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma #
09 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse #
10 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy #
11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy #
13 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy #
15 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy #
16 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo #
26 - Miami, FL @ Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2024
