Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

(CR) Craft Recordings celebrates the tenth anniversary of Mayday Parade's bestselling fourth album, Monsters in the Closet, with a deluxe 2-LP vinyl reissue. Set for release on December 1st and available for pre-order today, the expanded album includes favorites "Ghosts," "Girls" and "Hold Onto Me," plus an additional disc offering six previously unreleased demos from the 2013 album. Side D, meanwhile, features a special vinyl etching, while the gatefold jacket features brand new alternate cover artwork.

In addition to the wide classic black vinyl release, Monsters in the Closet will also be available in a variety of limited-edition color pressings, including Fruit Punch and Evergreen (both of which are exclusive to the band's official store), Gold (exclusively via Revolver), Blue Jay (via Urban Outfitters), Orchid (CraftRecordings.com) and Black Ice, at select independent record stores.

Reflecting on the album a decade later, the band's co-founder and lead guitarist Alex Garcia says, "Monsters in the Closet was significant for the band as it served to bridge our sound between the self-titled era and the more aggressive sound we found on Black Lines. In many ways, Monsters in the Closet was a continuation of our Mayday Parade album - we had discovered and developed what felt like our new and authentic sound after A Lesson in Romantics and Anywhere But Here. I believe that we were fueled by wanting to bring classic rock and pop-punk elements together in an epic, grandiose album. In terms of guitar playing, I felt incredibly free and creative in this era, and the band was eager to layer all sorts of sounds."

He continues, "This special tenth-anniversary edition includes the first draft studio tracks of six songs, and they are labeled under their working titles. This was done to give a kind of inside look into the process. This is also Mayday Parade's first-ever double LP, which is appropriate for the album's larger-than-life sound."

Monsters in the Closet Deluxe Tenth Anniversary Edition Tracklist (2-LP Vinyl):

Side A

1. Ghosts

2. Girls

3. Last Night For A Table Of Two

4. 12 Through 15

5. The Torment Of Existence Weighed Against The Horror Of Nonbeing

6. Even Robots Need Blankets

Side B

1. Repent And Repeat

2. Demons

3. Sorry, Not Sorry

4. Nothing You Can Live Without, Nothing You Can Do Without

5. Hold Onto Me

6. Angels

Side C

1. Ghosts*

2. Girls*

3. Promise*

4. Circus*

5. Forget*

6. Breathe*

Side D

1. Etching

*Previously Unreleased

Related Stories

Mayday Parade Release New Song 'Got Me All Wrong'

Mayday Parade Share New Song 'More Like A Crash'

Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'

Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders Shares Song From Solo EP

More Mayday Parade News