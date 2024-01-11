.

Mayday Parade Team With Less Gravity For Lofi EP

01-11-2024
Mayday Parade Team With Less Gravity For Lofi EP

(Clarion Call) Mayday Parade are excited to announce their new EP Mayday Parade Lofi, out March 8th. The EP is a collaboration with Less Gravity that puts a dreamy, vaporwave soaked spin on some of the band's most beloved songs, including "Jamie All Over (lofi)" which debuts today along with the news of the EP.

"The Lofi EP was something we all wanted to experiment with and see how some of our music would adapt to the genre," share's the band's Jake Bundrick. "Collaborating with Less Gravity made this all possible. We're stoked how it all turned out."

Mayday Parade Lofi is rounded out by relaxing downtempo interpretations of other Mayday Parade fan favorites "Miserable at Best", "Jersey", "Terrible Things" and "Oh Well, Oh Well".

Mayday Parade Lofi EP Track Listing:
"Jamie All Over (lofi)" - Mayday Parade, Less Gravity & Aleks!
"Miserable at Best (lofi)" - Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
"Jersey (lofi)" - Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
"Terrible Things (lofi)" - Mayday Parade & Less Gravity
"Oh Well, Oh Well (lofi)" - Mayday Parade & Less Gravity

Related Stories
Mayday Parade Team With Less Gravity For Lofi EP

Mayday Parade Share 'Miracle' Video

Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Mayday Parade Release New Song 'Got Me All Wrong'

Mayday Parade Share New Song 'More Like A Crash'

News > Mayday Parade

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush's Alex Lifeson Not Interested in Tour But Open To Working With Geddy Lee- Post Malone, Eddie Vedder Lead Reportin’ For Duty Lineup- more

Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour- Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live- Judas Priest- more

Reviews

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation

Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)

Latest News

Rush's Alex Lifeson Not Interested in Tour But Open To Working With Geddy Lee

Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup

Ignite Recruit Andrew Neufeld For 'Done Digging the Grave'

Enslaved Expand 'Heimdal' For Deluxe Edition

Mayday Parade Team With Less Gravity For Lofi EP

Infected Rain Unleash 'Vivarium' Video

Steve Hackett Delivers 'Wherever You Are' Video

Remo Drive Announce Mercy Album With Spaghetti Western Style Video