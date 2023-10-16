Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour

The Eagles have announced that they have added a fourth and final California Concerts show at the Kia Forum to their Long Goodbye tour. The new show will be taking place on January 13th and will also feature support from Steely Dan.

The official announcement states: The shows on Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6, are sold out except for a few remaining Travel Packages available at travel.ticketmaster.com. A third show, Friday, January 12, is on sale now.

The pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM, PDT through the end of the business day on Thursday, October 19. General ticket on-sale starts Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, PDT.

During the "Long Goodbye," the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Over the band's more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles' tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

Along with Los Angeles being the band's hometown, the Eagles have a special relationship with the Forum that dates to the 1970's. After performing at the Los Angeles Forum in July 1975 during its One of These Nights tour, the band added three additional shows in October 1976 and recorded the three-night stand. The result was the ten-song, Live At The Forum '76 album, which was released just prior to the release of Hotel California. Live At The Forum '76 captures some of the very first live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town."

The Eagles played four more concerts at the Los Angeles Forum during its 1980 Long Run tour and then twice on its 2002 World Tour prior to the venue being sold to a Baptist church. They returned in 2008 for a show on the Long Road Out of Eden tour before returning in January 2014 on its 'History of the Eagles' tour to reopen the famed "Fabulous Forum" with a six-concert residency. To celebrate the historic concerts, the Forum recreated the cover of the band's Hotel California album and had it spinning on top of its roof. The record was made of real vinyl 407 feet in diameter and covered a staggering 5.7 acres. It spun atop the roof at 17 miles per hour or roughly 70 r.p.m. and was visible to planes flying overhead.

The Forum hosted three "North American Tour" dates in September 2018 and three Hotel California concerts in October 2021.

Related Stories

Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder

Joe Walsh Recruits Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War On Drugs, More For VetsAid 2023

The Frst Teams With Eagles of Death Metal For 'Murderabilia'

More Eagles News