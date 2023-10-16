Iron Maiden Taking The Future Past Tour Down Under In 2024

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year. The 2024 series - with guests Killswitch Engage - will open September 1 in Perth ahead of stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, and a September 16 show in Auckland, NZ.
Iron Maiden Fan Club presales will take place on Wednesday, October 18 (Australia & New Zealand local times), with general public tickets available Tuesday, October 24 via the usual outlets. "Further dates for 2024 will be announced in due course," says the band.
The Future Past tour - which opened in Ljubljana, Slovenia in May - highlights material from the group's most recent studio album, 2021's "Senjutsu", and 1986's "Somewhere In Time".
Get more details and see the new 2024 tour dates here.
