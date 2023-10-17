Punk Goes Christmas Being Reissued For Record Store Day

(Craft Recordings) A reissue of the sought after Punk Goes Christmas album is part of Craft Recordings' exclusive line-up of titles for (RSD) Record Store Day's 2023 Black Friday Event, that will be taking place on Friday, November 24.

This year's releases include seven limited-edition pressings from a wide range of genres and eras, encompassing everything from midcentury jazz to post-millennium punk.

For rock fans a 10-year anniversary pressing of the long-out-of-print Punk Goes Christmas finds pop-punk acts like Yellowcard and All Time Low delivering their own high-energy versions of holiday favorites.

Punk Goes Christmas (45 RPM 2-LP set; Green Vinyl) - For more than two decades, Fearless Records has turned out a series of compilation albums in which punk, emo, metalcore, and post-hardcore bands reimagine songs from such wide-ranging genres as hip-hop, classic rock, '80s pop, and '90s alt-rock. Since launching the series with Punk Goes Metal in 2000, Fearless has also served up themed compilations like Punk Goes Christmas - a 2013 release that marked the fourteenth offering in the Punk Goes... collection and climbed to No. 9 on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart. Featuring pop-punk heavyweights like Yellowcard, All Time Low, and Set It Off, an expanded edition of the long-out-of-print album now arrives just in time for the tenth anniversary of its initial release. Although the tracklist mirrors the previously released deluxe edition of Punk Goes Christmas (a 2015 digital-only variation featuring four bonus tracks), this marks the first time the bonus tracks will appear on vinyl. Limited to 4,500 units worldwide and pressed on green vinyl, Punk Goes Christmas will be available as a 45-RPM 2-LP set.

For jazz aficionados, offerings include a mono edition of Gil Evans' classic 1957 Prestige Records album Gil Evans & Ten and a 50th anniversary edition of Chico Hamilton's The Master (a 1973 lost gem featuring members of Little Feat).

Among this year's specially curated compilations are Written in Their Soul - The Hits: The Stax Songwriter Demos (featuring newly unearthed early versions of hits from Stax Records' heyday) and Jazz Dispensary: At the Movies (a collection of cult-classic soundtrack cuts from the likes of Melvin Van Peebles, Isaac Hayes, and Booker T. & The M.G.'s).

Other highlights include the first-ever vinyl pressing of Alan Silvestri's score for the 1992 black comedy Death Becomes Her, as well as a deluxe edition of the soundtrack to Joel and Ethan Coen's 1984 film Blood Simple (curated and produced by famed composer Carter Burwell himself).

Alan Silvestri - Death Becomes Her (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (1-LP; Purple Vinyl)

The first-ever vinyl pressing of Death Becomes Her (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), this expanded edition includes seven cues not featured on the original soundtrack release, as well as an extended version of the original song "Me," performed by the legendary Meryl Streep. Limited to 4,000 copies worldwide, the soundtrack is pressed on purple vinyl with the original cover art and a printed inner sleeve.

Carter Burwell - Blood Simple (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Deluxe Edition) (1-LP; Bloodshot Vinyl)

Forty years after recording the Blood Simple score, Burwell has personally curated and produced an all-new mix of the ahead-of-its-time soundtrack. While the original Varèse Sarabande release only included seven tracks from the score (totaling just 20 minutes), this deluxe edition features 13 tracks and 35 minutes from the original multitrack session tapes, including three extended cues. Limited to 3,000 copies worldwide and pressed on Bloodshot vinyl, the LP also includes Daniel Schweiger's detailed liner notes recounting the genesis of the project and the ever-fascinating Coens-Burwell collaboration.

Chico Hamilton - The Master (1-LP; Purple Marble 180-Gram Vinyl)

Released via Stax Record's subsidiary, Enterprise Records, Hamilton's 1973 album The Master finds the world-renowned drummer once again expanding his vast sonic palette and working with members of Southern boogie stronghold Little Feat, including vocalist/guitarist Lowell George, keyboardist Bill Payne, bassist Kenny Gradney, guitarist/vocalist Paul Barrere, and percussionist Sam Clayton. The result is an undeniable hidden gem, merging Hamilton's melodic and endlessly mesmerizing drumming with a funk-infused, R&B-tinged take on post-bop jazz. Limited to 4,000 copies worldwide and pressed on Purple Marble 180-gram vinyl in tip-on jacket, the 50th anniversary edition of The Master features lacquers cut from the original tapes (AAA) by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl.

Gil Evans - Gil Evans & Ten (1-LP; Black 180-Gram Vinyl)

Limited to 7,000 copies worldwide and pressed on black 180-Gram vinyl at RTI, this special mono edition of Gil Evans & Ten features (AAA) remastering with lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray (a mastering engineer whose extensive credits in the jazz world include releases by Bill Evans Trio, Ornette Coleman, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, and more).

Various Artists - Jazz Dispensary: At the Movies (1-LP; Purple Haze Vinyl)

For the latest installment of the boundary-blurring, mind-expanding Jazz Dispensary series, the homegrown label's highly discerning sound sommeliers have curated an irresistibly funky selection of songs from midnight movies of the '60s and '70s. A movie marathon's worth of wildly infectious grooves, Jazz Dispensary: At The Movies features can't-miss classics and deep cuts from Melvin Van Peebles, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & The M.G.'s, and many more of the soul, funk, and R&B legends behind the soundtracks to a multitude of seminal cult favorites. Limited to 5,400 copies worldwide and pressed on Purple Haze vinyl, At the Movies features original artwork by Tiffany Chin.

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul - The Hits: The Stax Songwriter Demos (1-LP; Orange Crush Vinyl)

As the home to soul superstars like Otis Redding and The Staple Singers, Stax Records boasted an incredible roster of top-notch songwriters in its heyday, generating a steady stream of iconic songs. Earlier this year, Craft Recordings celebrated the work of those often-unsung heroes with the release of Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - a seven-disc box set featuring 146 demos (140 previously unreleased) from Stax's A-list songwriting team. Now, with Written in Their Soul - The Hits: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Craft presents a selection of highlights from that box set, allowing fans to experience the pure unbridled magic captured in the demos to 13 indelible hits. Limited to 5,000 units worldwide, this one-of-a-kind compilation has been pressed on Orange Crush vinyl.

Related Stories

Yellowcard Announce 'Childhood Eyes' EP With New Video

Story Of The Year Announce Tour Dates With Yellowcard and More

Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem Lead Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

Yellowcard Announce First Tour In Over Six Years

More Yellowcard News