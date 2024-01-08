Third Eye Blind Recruit Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A For Summer Gods Tour

Third Eye Blind have announced the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour that will include Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A and visit cities across the United States this summer.

The trek will be kicking off on June 8th in Airway Heights, WA at the BECU Live at Northern Quest and will conclude August 3rd in Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman.

Frontman Stephan Jenkins shared, "I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is-that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever. We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can't wait."

Ryan Key of Yellowcard said, "Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997. As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn't feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer."

Nate Esquite (A R I Z O N A) added, "Third Eye Blind was the soundtrack to so many summer adventures during high school! My friends and I would drive up and down the NJ Parkway blasting 'Semi-Charmed Life' out the windows and dreaming about one day playing PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel as we passed. To be a part of this tour is a dream come true in so many ways - being able to sing our hearts out to 3EB every night and playing so many incredible venues along the way."

Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour

June 8 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 9 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 13 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

June 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 25 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

June 30 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 2 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 7 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 9 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 11 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 26 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 27 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

