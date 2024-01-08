Third Eye Blind Recruit Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A For Summer Gods Tour

Third Eye Blind have announced the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour that will include Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A and visit cities across the United States this summer.
The trek will be kicking off on June 8th in Airway Heights, WA at the BECU Live at Northern Quest and will conclude August 3rd in Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman.
Frontman Stephan Jenkins shared, "I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is-that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever. We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can't wait."
Ryan Key of Yellowcard said, "Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997. As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn't feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer."
Nate Esquite (A R I Z O N A) added, "Third Eye Blind was the soundtrack to so many summer adventures during high school! My friends and I would drive up and down the NJ Parkway blasting 'Semi-Charmed Life' out the windows and dreaming about one day playing PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel as we passed. To be a part of this tour is a dream come true in so many ways - being able to sing our hearts out to 3EB every night and playing so many incredible venues along the way."
Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour
June 8 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
June 9 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 13 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
June 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 25 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
June 30 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 2 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 7 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 9 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 11 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
July 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 26 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
July 27 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 28 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 2 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 3 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
