Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour

(DRPR) Rock artist Dorothy recently performed at a sold-out show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and was joined onstage by guitar legend Slash of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver for her song "Gifts From The Holy Ghost."
The Troubadour show coincided with the one-year anniversary of Dorothy The Band's same named album Gifts From The Holy Ghost and was full of fans and industry giants. Dorothy's most recent was top 10 on the Active Rock charts and the video has over 2.4 million views.
Dorothy is the ONLY female led band on the rock charts right now and recently performed dates in Tampa, Orlando, Newark, Worcester, Milwaukee and St. Paul with upcoming performances at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2023 in Columbus, OH on May 26th, Upheaval Festival 2023 in Grand Rapids, MI on July 14th, and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI on July 15th.
Named an "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, Dorothy has amassed over 1.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, 1 billion streams in all time global coverage and their latest album Gifts From The Holy Ghost has over 59 million streams. Watch video of the Slash jam below:
