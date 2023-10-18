Ozric Tentacles Stream 'Deep Blue Shade' Video

(Glass Onyon) Ozric Tentacles Reveal "Deep Blue Shade" Second Single From "Lotus Unfolding" Album Out October 20th Via KScope. After unveiling title track and single "Lotus Unfolding", now mere days away from the full album's release on October 20th the band treat fans to "Deep Blue Shade".

The video, created by Steve McKeown aka Magic Lantern, who was responsible for creating the visual paradise of the album's front cover (socials) expands on the aural tapestry in "Deep Blue Shade". Using the colour blue as an anchor point, the video's illustrations oscillate between desert plains, mushroom skies and all manner of geometric oddities that take you through life and the universe itself.

Waves of synthesizers wash over the listener as we're once more led into the lush and wondrous world of Ozric Tentacles. Here, guitars soar overhead and electronics reign supreme, conjuring all manner of psychedelic vistas. Where previously the focus might have been more on licks and melody here we're shown the musical dexterity and the coexistence of synthesizers alongside Ed's signature guitar playing style. "Deep Blue Shade" also showcases the effortless drums that accompany the album with cymbal flourishes and flight footed beats present throughout. Lose yourself in the blue!

Ed Wynne comments on the song: "Here's another taster from our forthcoming new album Lotus Unfolding. Deep Blue Shade may possibly work as a welcome harmonic shelter in case things are getting a little musically dazzling out there...it could be necessary depending on which way up your ears are."

The album was recorded, written and produced in their own Blue Bubble studio in Fife during 2022 - 2023 by Ed Wynne with a little sonic help from Silas. Mastered by Adam Goodlet and illustrated with some nicely detailed ethereal artwork by Steve McKeown and Sally Clark.

"Lotus Unfolding" is another sonically illustrated excursion through the musical realms the band have explored in their latest chapter. Album opener "Storm In A Teacup" kicks the album off in spectacular style traversing the realms of time and space with flair and virtuosic poise. It's followed by the groove driven "Deep Blue Shade", whose melodies are vividly brought to life by trademark Ed Wynne exquisite guitar playing. This is swiftly accompanied by the serene title track - as close to a musical yoga session at the center of the hippocampus you'll ever experience.

News > Ozric Tentacles