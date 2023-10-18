Singled Out: Waves in Autumn's Foxland

Italian metalcore crew Waves in Autumn recently released a new single and video called "Foxland", and to celebrate we asked Davide Cavaioli to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Foxland" stands as the flagship single of our upcoming EP "Burning Season," delving into the corrosive nature of toxic competition within the music domain. Rediscovering the vitality of live performances, we confronted the paradoxical force of music: its potential to unite versus its susceptibility to ego-driven conflicts. This duality gave birth to "Foxland," a reflection on music industry challenges that hinder collaboration and growth.
Our return to live music illuminated the transformative power of music, its ability to forge connections and convey sentiments. Simultaneously, it revealed the pitfalls of rivalry and unchecked egos. "Foxland" champions a rekindled spirit of communal support in the musical landscape. This release signifies our commitment to nurturing an atmosphere where collaboration thrives, transcending barriers that stifle creative evolution.
As "Foxland" takes the lead, we envision an all-encompassing environment where artists and audiences unite to celebrate the wonder of artistic expression. With this track, we lay the groundwork for change in the music industry-an anthem for unity, empathy, and collective pursuit of profound artistry
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the new EP here
