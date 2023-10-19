Dimmu Borgir Announce Covers Album With Venom's 'Black Metal

(Nuclear Blast) After their last two successful albums Abrahadabra and Eonian, Dimmu Borgir herald their 30-year legacy by releasing, together for the first time, a collection of their cover songs. The album Inspiratio Profanus is being announced with the release of the thunderous first single, 'Black Metal' by the extreme metal pioneers Venom. The album Inspiratio Profanus will be released on December 8th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Silenoz comments: "We're pleased to announce the Inspiratio Profanus release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we've done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!"
Silenoz states about the first song 'Black Metal': "Black Metal, the track and its origin, features something really primeval, raw and unhinged. There is lawlessness and danger connected to it. We did our best to capture the spirit of the ancient gods' rock 'n roll 24 years later. Did we do it justice? I think so."
Inspiratio Profanus Tracklist:
1. Black Metal (Venom)
2. Satan My Master (Bathory)
3. Dead Men Don't Rape (G.G.F.H.)
4. Nocturnal Fear (Celtic Frost)
5. Burn In Hell (Twisted Sister)
6. Perfect Strangers (Deep Purple)
7. Metal Heart (Accept)
8. Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed) (Celtic Frost)
Dimmu Borgir, Epica, More Songs Given Acapella Makeover By Shield Of Wings
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary
Dimmu Borgir Announce Covers Album With Venom's 'Black Metal
Bad Omens Reveal Rescheduled Concrete Forever Dates
The Matinee Share 'Cut To Pieces' Lyric Video As New Album Arrives
Slayer Songs Get Slow and Low By New Supergroup Slower
Dead Poet Society Share Two New Songs To Announce 'FISSION' Album
Singled Out: Bonafide's Hero To Zero