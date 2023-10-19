Dimmu Borgir Announce Covers Album With Venom's 'Black Metal

(Nuclear Blast) After their last two successful albums Abrahadabra and Eonian, Dimmu Borgir herald their 30-year legacy by releasing, together for the first time, a collection of their cover songs. The album Inspiratio Profanus is being announced with the release of the thunderous first single, 'Black Metal' by the extreme metal pioneers Venom. The album Inspiratio Profanus will be released on December 8th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Silenoz comments: "We're pleased to announce the Inspiratio Profanus release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we've done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!"

Silenoz states about the first song 'Black Metal': "Black Metal, the track and its origin, features something really primeval, raw and unhinged. There is lawlessness and danger connected to it. We did our best to capture the spirit of the ancient gods' rock 'n roll 24 years later. Did we do it justice? I think so."

Inspiratio Profanus Tracklist:

1. Black Metal (Venom)

2. Satan My Master (Bathory)

3. Dead Men Don't Rape (G.G.F.H.)

4. Nocturnal Fear (Celtic Frost)

5. Burn In Hell (Twisted Sister)

6. Perfect Strangers (Deep Purple)

7. Metal Heart (Accept)

8. Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed) (Celtic Frost)

