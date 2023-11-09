Dimmu Borgir Cover Deep Purple's 'Perfect Strangers'

(Nuclear Blast) Dimmu Borgir release their cover of DEEP PURPLES's 'Perfect Strangers'. The song features on their upcoming covers album Inspiratio Profanus which will be released on December 8th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Silenoz states about the cover of 'Perfect Strangers': "The idea of doing Perfect Strangers came about quite a while before we actually got around to recording it. It's a known song by a very well known band that has influenced many to pick up an instrument. I mean, is there anyone who doesn't like Deep Purple?! We incorporated our little twist to it while at the same time wanted to stay close to the original. But perhaps it is the more obvious aspects that come to mind when hearing it; the integration between the main musical elements that we also made use of since the beginning like keyboards and guitars."
Silenoz comments about the album Inspiratio Profanus: "We're pleased to announce the Inspiratio Profanus release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we've done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!"
