Dimmu Borgir, Epica, More Songs Given Acapella Makeover By Shield Of Wings

(C Squared) Symphonic metal up-and-comers Shield Of Wings have dropped the orchestrations for just a moment. Showcasing the multiple vocal talents in the band, bassist Alex Luke took on the acapella arrangements of several of the bands favorite songs, including: DIMMU BORGIR "Progenies of the Great Apocalypse", AD INFINITUM "Seth", EPICA "Unleashed", SEVEN SPIRES "Shadow on an Endless Sea", MOONSPELL "Scorpion Flower" and ELEINE "All Shall Burn".
Alex shared, "I've had a really great time working on these a cappella arrangements for Shield Of Wings. When I was younger I spent a lot of time making arrangements for choirs and a cappella groups; I even published and sold some on sheetmusicplus.com. But I had gotten away from it in recent years, primarily focusing on bass with SHIED OF WINGS. So it's been a real treat to go back to my roots and focus on pure vocal music for a little bit. Working with such talented singers is the cherry on top."
Shield Of Wings is a Chicago-based symphonic metal band with an elemental folk twist. They began the year of 2022 with their epic symphonic metal resurrection, in the form of their debut full-length album, Unfinished. This marks their first release since their hiatus after the 2011 EP, Solarium.
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary- Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'- more
AC/DC, Mellencamp, Frampton, Trucks Featured On New TV Series With- KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- more
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin Share Their Take On 'Danny Boy'- more.
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023