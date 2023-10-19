Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

(Big Picture Media) Today, legendary SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, have shared the fifth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest Rob Trujillo of Metallica.

In this episode, Rob Trujillo drops by the studio for a Topo Chico and talks about his legendary career in some of the world's most iconic metal and rock bands such as METALLICA, Suicidal Tendencies, Ozzy Osbourne and Infectious Grooves. Plus, Blackball shares the epic tale of recording his part in "Keep 'Em Separated."

Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below, or on the band's YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). Following that, they next few episodes of the podcast featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan and Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L. as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.

Related Stories

T.S.O.L.'s Jack Grisham Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

The Offspring Play Record Breaking Show In Chicago

Simple Plan Star On New Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Episode

More The Offspring News