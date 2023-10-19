(Big Picture Media) Today, legendary SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, have shared the fifth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring, featuring special guest Rob Trujillo of Metallica.
In this episode, Rob Trujillo drops by the studio for a Topo Chico and talks about his legendary career in some of the world's most iconic metal and rock bands such as METALLICA, Suicidal Tendencies, Ozzy Osbourne and Infectious Grooves. Plus, Blackball shares the epic tale of recording his part in "Keep 'Em Separated."
Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring below, or on the band's YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.
Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). Following that, they next few episodes of the podcast featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan and Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L. as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.
T.S.O.L.'s Jack Grisham Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage
The Offspring Play Record Breaking Show In Chicago
Simple Plan Star On New Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Episode
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary
Dimmu Borgir Announce Covers Album With Venom's 'Black Metal
Bad Omens Reveal Rescheduled Concrete Forever Dates
The Matinee Share 'Cut To Pieces' Lyric Video As New Album Arrives
Slayer Songs Get Slow and Low By New Supergroup Slower
Dead Poet Society Share Two New Songs To Announce 'FISSION' Album
Singled Out: Bonafide's Hero To Zero