Taking Back Sunday Announce Colored Vinyl Editions Of Five Albums

(Force Field PR) Taking Back Sunday announces new colored vinyl editions of five albums via Bandbox including Tell All Your Friends (2002), Where You Want to Be (2004), Louder Now (2006), Happiness Is (2014) and Tidal Wave (2016).
The Bandbox exclusive colored vinyls, accompanied by the Taking Back Sunday issue of our signature fanzine - sporting in-depth interviews with the band, rare photos and career-spanning features are available for pre-order here.
But wait... there's more! Bundle all five titles to save $40 and receive a free Bandbox-exclusive Taking Back Sunday AirPods case (a $20 value). You can also combine any three of these LPs to get $20 off, or any four titles for $30 off.
