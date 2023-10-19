Zakk Sabbath Announce U.S. Tour And 'Fairies Wear Boots' Single

(SPKR) While waiting for Santa this winter, Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you. The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet, featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will also bring the new single "Fairies Wear Boots" as a first glimpse of great things to come in their bags.
The new Zakk Sabbath rendition of this classic track will be released as a vinyl 7" and sold in an exclusive tour edition starting with the kickoff show at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA on December 5. A worldwide direct sales and retail edition of the "Fairies Wear Boots" 7" on electric green vinyl is also available to pre-order online beginning today.
"Fairies Wear Boots" was originally released as the final track on Black Sabbath's sophomore full-length "Paranoid" in 1970. After a slow introduction, the song develops into a metallic resemblance of a psychedelic blues rocker with a mildly mocking rhythm pattern that fits the tongue-in-cheek lyrics penned by Ozzy Osbourne.
ZAKK SABBATH US Tour 2023/24
05 DEC 2023 Sacramento, CA (US) Ace of Spades
06 DEC 2023 Pomona, CA (US) Glass House
08 DEC 2023 Stateline, NV (US) Harrah's Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
09 DEC 2023 Chico, CA (US) Senator Theater
11 DEC 2023 Salt Lake City, UT (US) The Complex
12 DEC 2023 Grand Junction, CO (US) Mesa Theater
13 DEC 2023 Denver, CO (US) The Oriental Theater
15 DEC 2023 Boise, ID (US) Revolution Concert House
16 DEC 2023 Spokane, WA (US) Knitting Factory
17 DEC 2023 Calgary, AB (CA) The Palace Theater
18 DEC 2023 Edmonton, AB (CA) Midway Music Hall
20 DEC 2023 Vancouver, BC (CA) Commodore Ballroom
21 DEC 2023 Seattle, WA (US) Neptune
22 DEC 2023 Portland, OR (US) Roseland Theater
28 DEC 2023 Minneapolis, MN (US) First Avenue
29 DEC 2023 Green Bay, WI (US) Epic Event Center
30 DEC 2023 Chicago, IL (US) Concord Music Hall
31 DEC 2023 Cleveland, OH (US) House of Blues
03 JAN 2024 Baltimore, MD (US) Rams Head Live!
05 JAN 2024 Sayreville, NJ (US) Starland Ballroom
06 JAN 2024 Boston, MA (US) The Paradise Rock Club
07 JAN 2024 Philadelphia, PA (US) Brooklyn Bowl
09 JAN 2024 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Roxian Theatre
10 JAN 2024 Detroit, MI (US) St. Andrew's Hall
12 JAN 2024 Greensboro, NC (US) Hangar 1819
13 JAN 2024 Atlanta, GA (US) The Masquerade
14 JAN 2024 St Petersburg, FL (US) Jannus Live
16 JAN 2024 Dallas, TX (US) Granada Theater
17 JAN 2024 San Antonio, TX (US) The Aztec Theater
19 JAN 2024 Tucson, AZ (US) Encore
20 JAN 2024 Los Angeles, CA (US) Belasco
The Native Howl 'Can't Sleep' Ahead Of Zakk Sabbath Tour
Zakk Wylde Streams His Cover Of Black Sabbath's 'The Wizard'
Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
blink-182 Go Deep For 'One More Time' With Zane Lowe- Asking Alexandria Take 'Psycho' To No. 1- Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
U2 Add 11 Dates To U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere
Taking Back Sunday Announce Colored Vinyl Editions Of Five Albums
The Problem With Kids Today Deliver 'What Else Could I Say' Video
Zakk Sabbath Announce U.S. Tour And 'Fairies Wear Boots' Single
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast
Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary
Dimmu Borgir Announce Covers Album With Venom's 'Black Metal
Bad Omens Reveal Rescheduled Concrete Forever Dates