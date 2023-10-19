Zakk Sabbath Announce U.S. Tour And 'Fairies Wear Boots' Single

(SPKR) While waiting for Santa this winter, Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you. The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet, featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will also bring the new single "Fairies Wear Boots" as a first glimpse of great things to come in their bags.

The new Zakk Sabbath rendition of this classic track will be released as a vinyl 7" and sold in an exclusive tour edition starting with the kickoff show at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA on December 5. A worldwide direct sales and retail edition of the "Fairies Wear Boots" 7" on electric green vinyl is also available to pre-order online beginning today.

"Fairies Wear Boots" was originally released as the final track on Black Sabbath's sophomore full-length "Paranoid" in 1970. After a slow introduction, the song develops into a metallic resemblance of a psychedelic blues rocker with a mildly mocking rhythm pattern that fits the tongue-in-cheek lyrics penned by Ozzy Osbourne.

ZAKK SABBATH US Tour 2023/24

05 DEC 2023 Sacramento, CA (US) Ace of Spades

06 DEC 2023 Pomona, CA (US) Glass House

08 DEC 2023 Stateline, NV (US) Harrah's Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

09 DEC 2023 Chico, CA (US) Senator Theater

11 DEC 2023 Salt Lake City, UT (US) The Complex

12 DEC 2023 Grand Junction, CO (US) Mesa Theater

13 DEC 2023 Denver, CO (US) The Oriental Theater

15 DEC 2023 Boise, ID (US) Revolution Concert House

16 DEC 2023 Spokane, WA (US) Knitting Factory

17 DEC 2023 Calgary, AB (CA) The Palace Theater

18 DEC 2023 Edmonton, AB (CA) Midway Music Hall

20 DEC 2023 Vancouver, BC (CA) Commodore Ballroom

21 DEC 2023 Seattle, WA (US) Neptune

22 DEC 2023 Portland, OR (US) Roseland Theater

28 DEC 2023 Minneapolis, MN (US) First Avenue

29 DEC 2023 Green Bay, WI (US) Epic Event Center

30 DEC 2023 Chicago, IL (US) Concord Music Hall

31 DEC 2023 Cleveland, OH (US) House of Blues

03 JAN 2024 Baltimore, MD (US) Rams Head Live!

05 JAN 2024 Sayreville, NJ (US) Starland Ballroom

06 JAN 2024 Boston, MA (US) The Paradise Rock Club

07 JAN 2024 Philadelphia, PA (US) Brooklyn Bowl

09 JAN 2024 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Roxian Theatre

10 JAN 2024 Detroit, MI (US) St. Andrew's Hall

12 JAN 2024 Greensboro, NC (US) Hangar 1819

13 JAN 2024 Atlanta, GA (US) The Masquerade

14 JAN 2024 St Petersburg, FL (US) Jannus Live

16 JAN 2024 Dallas, TX (US) Granada Theater

17 JAN 2024 San Antonio, TX (US) The Aztec Theater

19 JAN 2024 Tucson, AZ (US) Encore

20 JAN 2024 Los Angeles, CA (US) Belasco

