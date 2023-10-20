blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video As 'ONE MORE TIME' Album Arrives

blink-182 have released a lyric video for their track "ANTHEM PART 3" as their new album , ONE MORE TIME..., arrives via Columbia Records. ONE MORE TIME... marks the first album to feature the group's iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011. The guys are set to take the stage Saturday and Saturday as headliners at When We Were Young Festival.
On Wednesday the band released "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT." The track follows the theme of baring it all and reflects on Mark's personal experiences but with a universal message that everyone can take something away from.
Of course, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT" followed the fan favorites "FELL IN LOVE," "DANCE WITH ME," "ONE MORE TIME," and "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," which have cumulatively generated over 200 million streams and counting and build anticipation for ONE MORE TIME...
The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.
The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP and opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP.
blink-182 jump started this season back in April with a surprise last-minute headline set at Coachella. You could say a blink-aissance of sorts has ensued since then! Variety raved, "blink-182 brings rock back to Coachella in a big way," and Rolling Stone attested, "blink-182 took us back to high school during throwback performance at Coachella." Meanwhile, the 2022 reunion single "EDGING" has amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and counting.
ONE MORE TIME... Tracklist
ANTHEM PART 3DANCE WITH ME
FELL IN LOVE
TERRIFIED
ONE MORE TIME
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
TURN THIS OFF!
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
EDGING
YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT
BLINK WAVE
BAD NEWS
HURT (INTERLUDE)
TURPENTINE
F*** FACE
OTHER SIDE
CHILDHOOD
Stream the album here and watch the "ANTHEM PART 3" lyric video below.
