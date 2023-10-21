Foghat Stream New Song 'I Don't Appreciate You'

Rock icons Foghat have released a brand new song called "I Don't Appreciate You," which is the third single revealed from their forthcoming album, "Sonic Mojo", that will arrive on November 10th.
Roger Earl said of the new track. "This song was written about the most obnoxious people in our lives, but in the most polite-ful way! And as our lead singer Scott Holt says when he announces the song onstage, 'it is the most polite F/U song you will ever hear!'"
The band's been criss-crossing the U.S. for the past few months and playing the three singles live for fans and they've been surprisingly well-received. "It's always interesting playing new songs and watching the crowd reaction," says Roger Earl. "It's been really good so far."
They're looking forward to celebrating the new music at two very special release party shows next month: November 12 in New York, NY at The Iridium and November 17 in San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House.
Sat 10/28 Laughlin, NV The Edgewater Resort
Thu 11/2 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live
Sat 11/4 Oshkosh, WI Oshkosh Arena
Sun 11/12 New York, NY The Iridium (SONIC MOJO Release Party)
Fri 11/17 San Juan Capistrano, CA The Coach House (SONIC MOJO Release Party)
Sat 12/2 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
Sat 12/9 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Casino Hotel
Sat 1/13/24 Anna Maria, FL The Center of Anna Maria Island
Fri 1/26/24 Enoch, AB. River Cree Resort & Casino
Fri 2/2/24 Bremerton, WA Admiral Theater
Sat 2/17/24 Parker, CO Pace Center
Sun 2/18/24 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
Sat 3/9/24 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore (Benefit - Rock n' Roll for Children)
Fri 4/19/24 Belleville, IL Lincoln Theater
Sat 4/20/24 Tiffin, OH Ritz Theater
