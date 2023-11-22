Foghat Score Their First Billboard No. 1 With 'Sonic Mojo'

(ABC) Foghat soared to the top spot of the Billboard "Blues Albums" chart with the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed release of Sonic Mojo, their first new album in seven years! It's the first time the band-which originated in 1971-has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard's charts after a new album release.

Sonic Mojo is an eclectic blend of originals and iconic covers by some of their favorite musicians, and a testament to Foghat's enduring legacy. Founding drummer Roger Earl, guitar virtuoso/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bass maestro Rodney O'Quinn and lead singer/guitarist extraordinaire Scott Holt have crafted an album that's a time capsule of their glory days.

The new album was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the U.S. In Europe, the album is rocking out via Metalville Records. Available in various formats, Sonic Mojo can now be yours as a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket.

Related Stories

Foghat Stream New Song 'I Don't Appreciate You'

Foghat Deliver New Song 'She's a Little Bit of Everything'

Foghat Premiere 'Drivin' On' Video

Foghat Announce New Album

News > Foghat