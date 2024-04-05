Foghat's Iconic 1999 Live Concert Album Released Today

(Glass Onyon) Foghat's faithful fanbase has been buzzing ever since the announcement of the release of the band's superb 1999 live performance, called Slow Ride - Live In Concert. This incredible live performance is being released today as a CD/DVD set but what many fans have been clamoring for is to see this killer show pressed on vinyl.

Well, the gods of classic rock have obliged as Cleopatra Records is proud to announce a gorgeous double LP Orange Marble vinyl package of Slow Ride - Live In Concert in a classy gatefold jacket with informative liner notes and several vintage images that celebrate this band's epic career. One listen and you'll agree, Foghat's fulsome mix of bluesy soulful rock sounds even better with the full dynamic range of well-pressed vinyl.

Longtime Foghat bassist Tony Stevens shares his thoughts on the release of Slow Ride - Live In Concert, saying "This concert album shows the band at its best with Brian Bassett taking over from Rod Price, who left Foghat the year before. For me though, the gold star has to go to Lonesome Dave Peverett.

After going through 6 months of chemotherapy, after having a kidney removed, he came back, 50 pounds lighter in his gold suit and Rocked The House! I enjoyed our 'playing off' with each other. Loads of smiles and laughter. This video is a tribute to Dave. A rock and roll hero of the 100th degree."

Sadly, Peverett would pass away less than a year after the recording of this concert at the age of 56. But this performance is keeping his memory and the Foghat legacy alive for future generations to discover!

