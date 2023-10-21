Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Van Halen, Motley Crue Items Added to Julien's Auctions

Slash's stageworn Use Your Illusions black leather biker jacket Slash's stageworn Use Your Illusions black leather biker jacket

Julien's Auctions has announced their additional marquee headliners of the industry's highly anticipated music auction event "PLAYED, WORN, & TORN: ROCK 'N' ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA" taking place beginning with a special evening session on Thursday, November 16th and traditional sessions on Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th, 2023 live for the first time in Music City at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and online at Julien's Live. The three-day music auction's full comprehensive catalog of over 1,000 pieces of rock history that will be offered to the public during the main event of the industry's leading rock n' roll auction house's 20th anniversary week-long celebration is now available online on their website Julien's Auctions.

Joining the previously announced lineup featuring the most important guitars ever to be offered at auction-Eric Clapton's "The Fool" and Kurt Cobain's "Skystang I," as well as the one of the most iconic rock and roll buses of all time, Paul McCartney's original and restored 1972 Wings tour bus-will be rare rock relics from the likes of The Foo Fighters, Guns 'N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Elton John, George Michael, Steve Vai, The Police, and more as well as new, uncovered items from Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain, Eddie Van Halen, Frank Zappa, Dee Dee Ramone and others.

Highlights include (with estimates):

Elvis Presley's red racing jacket, screen-worn in his role as Steve Grayson in the 1968 musical film Speedway ($20,000 - $40,000) (photo right) and his 1950s 14k gold-filled Lord Elgin watch ($20,000 - $30,000) will reign alongside the previously announced lot of a sensational, fully-restored 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V that was personally owned and driven by The King of Rock 'N" Roll ($200,000 - $300,000);

Elvis Presley's red racing jacket, screen-worn

Beatlemania items such as a "Penny Lane" used 1967 original Gemeinhardt brand piccolo owned by Ray Swinfield ($6,000 - $8,000), whom along with five other musicians, attended the session between 7 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. in Studio Two at EMI Studios at Abbey Road in London, England on January 9th, 1967. Swinfield also used a Haynes concert flute to overdub onto an existing take of "Penny Lane". Unbeknownst to the musicians, John Lennon taped their conversations in between takes for his personal collection; Paul McCartney signed Hofner brand Icons Series Beatles bass in a two-tone sunburst finish ($6,000 - $8,000); and a vintage black and white photograph signed by George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Ballroom in Norwich, England on May 17th, 1963 ($4,000 - $6,000);

A 2007 Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt Eddie Van Halen Frankenstein replica electric guitar with a red, white and black stripe finish. This replica of Eddie Van Halen's "Frankenstein" guitar (photo left) serves an elite collector base and is a faithful reproduction of the guitar that Eddie Van Halen personally assembled in 1977. Fender produced a limited run of 300 replicas of this iconic guitar, making these very valuable and rare. The guitar is housed in an Anvil flight case that bears the Van Halen band logo as well as an engraved metal plate with the brand that has been reliced to reflect the wear on Van Halen's original case ($20,000 - $40,000);

Steve Vai signed Monkey Grip prototype of electric guitar in a white finish, together with a Ibanez hardshell leather carrying case. The Monkey Grip prototype (photo right) was created when Vai was searching for companies to make what would become one of the best-selling signature guitars of all time- the Ibanez JEM. The design, created by Hamer, was developed based on Vai's specs for the JEM. This is a rare guitar that Hamer made for Vai around 1985-1986, a pre-JEM prototype that Steve Vai used in the studio ($10,000 - $20,000);

Items from Guns 'N' Roses including a PSE Custom 335 style electric guitar in black finish, owned, signed and played by Richard Fortus of Guns 'N' Roses also played by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighter when he joined Guns 'N' Roses on stage to perform "Paradise City" in November 2017 at the BOK center in Tulsa, OK ($20,000 - $30,000). This guitar was custom-built by Philip Culleton of PSE Custom guitars in 2017 for Richard Fortus, the drummer of Guns 'N' Rose since 2002 as well as for bands such as Thin Lizzy, The Dead Daisies, and Rihanna; and Slash's stageworn "Use Your Illusions" black leather biker jacket, signed by various GNR band members, worn during the band's 1991-1993 world tour including on their June 6th, 1992 show in Paris, France and while performing with Brian May of Queen on "The Jay Leno Show" on April 5th, 1993.

A Pearl 28 kick drum used by Dave Grohl in studio with Queens of the Stone Age as their drummer on the album, Songs for the Deaf when Grohl famously took a break from Foo Fighters circa 2001-2002 to join the band in studio to record their third studio album, widely herarlded as not only the bands best, but the last best hard rock album ($4,000 - $6,000)

A Pearl 28 kick drum used by Dave Grohl

Two sheets of handwritten notes and a sketch by Kurt Cobain

Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters' primary guitar, a 1970s Gibson SG Custom in white finish, that he bought used at Black Market Music in Los Angeles, CA and used while recording the Foo Fighters' debut album ($10,000 - $20,000);

Two sheets of handwritten notes and a sketch by Kurt Cobain ($15,000 - $25,000) that features the underlined words "Middle name - Don - bakwards" and reads in part "One eye stiffened shut / the other strains from sleep / and sifts through two / paragraphs then takes / a deep breath." The back of the front page features the words "Well beyond obsessive compulsion disorder / incessantly he pops the scoliosis infected cartiliage / in the neck and works feverishly on cultivating young / blemishes, never allowing them past the infant stage." Beneath the words is a sketch in ink of a skeleton like man with his arms and legs crossed holding a cigarette. The notes join the Nirvana frontman's previously announced collection of items such as his argyle cardigan ($6,000 - $8,000) ;

Prince's 1997-1998 "Jam of the Year" tour black and gold reptilian suit ($15,000- $25,000) worn on-stage throughout most of his concert tour while performing songs from his repertoire, including "Do Me, Baby," "If I Was Your Girlfriend" and his classic "Raspberry Beret";

Items from Frank Zappa's life and career such as his Trident Series 80B 30-channel console with manual and cables ($8,000 - $12,000). Frank Zappa is among the long list of celebrity musicians to record at the famed Trident Studios in the UK where he recorded parts of Chunga's Revenge and songs from The Mothers 1970 in the early 1970s. This is where he likely got acquainted with the distinctive sonic character that the highly esteemed Trident consoles are well known for; his circa 1950s vintage Neumann Telefunken U47 microphone ($5,000 - $7,000); Zappa's worn and photo-matched, pink and green striped long-sleeved shirt in the 60s ($300 - $500) and his first Evergreen Black Cat edition of Naked Lunch signed by the author William S. Burroughs and believed to have been read by Zappa on stage during a live reading on December 2nd, 1978 ($300 - $500);

Evergreen Black Cat edition of Naked Lunch signed by the author William S. Burroughs

Mötley Crüe's most infamous items such as a black leather, fingerless, Hatch Accessories brand glove that was worn by lead singer, Vince Neil on his left hand for every performance, video, and photo shoot from 1982-84, such as the entire Shout At The Devil tour and "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young To Fall In Love" music videos ($2,000 - $4,000); and Mick Mars' Jackson electric guitar with natural finish accompanied by a custom plaque that indicates that the guitar was traded to Donn Bennett drum studio in exchange for a drum set for Mick Mars ($3,000 - $5,000);

A Sennheiser E865 microphone used by Sting performing with The Police on The Reunion Tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary during 2007-2008, along with an "ALL ACCESS" laminate from the same tour. The tour was at the time noted as the third highest-grossing tour of all time ($1,000 - $2,000);

An MTV Video Music Award Moonman Award for Best Direction in a Video for George Michael's "Father Figure" ($15,000 - $20,000);

Elton John's Kansa International brand blue and white blazer with Japanese motif and brass button that worn in his 1984 music video "Passengers" ($4,000 - $6,000);

A vintage rollalite Dunhill style lighter, heavily used by Wyman, with 18k gold hallmark, with a silver and gold cross hatch diamond pattern ($500 - $700);

Don McLean's 1947 Martin 5-18 Terz acoustic guitar;

Van Halen legend Michael Anthony's Ernieball Musicman Sting Ray bass guitar signed "Ouch Babe!!! Michael Anthony" used from 1974 to 2006 including the band's 1991 and 1993 tours, studio and music videos such as "When It's Love -Live Right Here, Right Now" video ($8,000 - $10,000);

Dee Dee Ramone's Levi's brand denim vest ($500 - $700) (photo left), black leather jacket with chains ($600 - $800) and Ramones band tank top T-shirt that lists their iconic classic "Blitzkreig Bop" ($300 - $500) and other songs including "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Let's Dance," "Sheena is a Punk Rocker," and more.

Fans will have a chance to view these Rock 'N' Roll artifacts at Julien's exhibitions at Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square New York November 6th-11th before the auction at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville November 13th-17th.

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITIONS

New York: Hard Rock Cafe New York

1501 Broadway - Times Square

New York, New York 10036

Monday, November 6th - Saturday, November 11th

Daily: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Free to the Public

Nashville: Hard Rock Cafe Nashville

100 Broadway

Nashville, TN, 37201

Monday, November 13th - Friday, November 17th

Daily: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. Central Time

Free to the Public

JULIEN'S AUCTIONS LIVE AUCTION LOCATION

Hard Rock Cafe Nashville

100 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37201

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

"Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock 'N' Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia"

Thursday, November 16th

Session I (Lots 1-72): 7:00 p.m. Central Time (evening)

"Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock 'N' Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia"

Friday, November 17th

Session II (Lots 73-668): 10:00 a.m. Central Time (day)

"Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock 'N' Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia"

Saturday, November 18th

Session III (669-1051): 10:00 a.m. Central Time (day)

REGISTER TO BID

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818. For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 310-836-1818.

PLACING BIDS

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

Bid through Julien's Auctions Online Live in Real Time at JuliensLive.com.

Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

Submit a bid in person

Enter Absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

Related Stories

Steven Adler Looking Forward To Gig With Stephen Pearcy

Guns N' Roses Announce Hollywood Bowl Debut With 2-Night Stand At Famed Venue

Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour

Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video

More Guns N' Roses News