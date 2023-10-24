Mott the Hoople Announce 'All The Young Dudes' 50th Anniversary Box Set

(Glass Onyon) Legendary Rock act Mott the Hoople celebrate the 50th anniversary of their landmark album "All The Young Dudes" with a limited edition deluxe box set, featuring newly remastered audio, due to be released on Madfish on December 8th. The remastered album will also be made available as a limited edition double orange vinyl LP.

Originally released in the UK on the 8th of September 1972, the title track (penned by David Bowie) became their highest-charting hit single, the record also included the definitive cover of Lou Reed's "Sweet Jane" alongside the inventive and suggestive "Momma's Little Jewel", the Stones-styled "Jerkin Crocus" and Mick Ralphs' heartfelt "Ready For Love".

Mott the Hoople's 5th studio album remains a special and vital record. Cited as an inspiration from artists that span the world of Rock ranging from Queen, The Clash and Kiss to Primal Scream, Motley Crue and Def Leppard's whose frontman Joe Elliott still to this day remains a devoted fan.

"Mott the Hoople was the greatest rock'n'roll band ever" - Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

"Raw, fun, angry, glorious and jagged... Mott was everything" - Brian May (Queen)

"If it hadn't been for Mott, there would be no us" Mick Jones (The Clash)

The band oozes attitude and unpredictability and have recorded a peerless legacy of songs that combine homage, honesty and killer hooks. Mott the Hoople occupy a unique place in the annals of international Rock music.

Ian Hunter, the band's lead singer has been cited as one of the most inventive writers of the early Seventies, linked to the Ziggy Stardust story, Mott's rendition of "All The Young Dues" remains the definitive version of Bowie's masterpiece. It's a record that proved to be inspirational and still excites and resonates decades later.

"All The Young Dudes" will be released on December 8th 2023 on Madfish as a high quality, limited edition 5-disc deluxe box set that includes rare tracks and previously unreleased song versions.

See below for the full contents of "All The Young Dudes" boxset:

2LP in Gatefold Sleeve - LP1 Remastered Album / LP2 Rare Mixes and Sessions Tracks

2CDs: CD 1 Remastered Album / CD2 Rare Mixes and Sessions Tracks

12" Single with rare 'Unlocked Cars' version of "All The Young Dudes" + "One Of The Boys" (rare UK B-Side)

72-Page Hardback Book with liner notes by Mott the Hoople and Ian Hunter biographer Campbell Devine

2 Posters, 3 Art Prints, 'Sea Divers' Fan Club Card and an Individually Numbered Certificate

Related Stories

More Mott the Hoople News