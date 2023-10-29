Children Of Bodom Releasing Final Concert As New Live Album

(Freeman Promotions) Children Of Bodom will release the closing album of their career, 'A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)' on December 15th, 2023 via Spinefarm.
"It's great to have that final show transformed into a live album. For those who attended, it's a time travel back to that moment. And for those who didn't, it's an opportunity to experience how the chapter called CHILDREN OF BODOM was closed." - Daniel Freyberg
"Needless to say that this night was very special. When 'In Your Face' started, the reality hit me and I had to turn away from the audience cos I actually started crying. But the beauty is that the memories and Alexi's music will live forever!" - Henkka Seppala
Released with the blessing of Alexi Laiho's estate, the concert album completes the legendary band's career which began in Espoo, Finland in 1993 as Inearthed. Over their career, CHILDREN OF BODOM released ten studio albums, two live albums, two EPs, two compilation albums and one DVD. The final line-up of the group upon their split in 2019 consisted of Alexi Laiho (lead guitar, lead vocals), Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henkka Seppälä (bass), Janne Wirman (keyboard), and Daniel Freyberg (rhythm guitar).
"It felt surreal to be on that stage in Helsinki Ice Hall as I knew that I was probably not gonna play with the guys ever again nor get to perform for the amazing fans anymore. It felt sad but also somewhat relieving. It is great that the last show and it's emotional rollercoaster can now be enjoyed by everyone who couldn't make it to the show." - Janne Wirman
"When I got on the stage I felt calm, probably because I no longer felt the need to prove anything but to enjoy the music and the presence of all the fans. I was just so grateful to have been a part of all this, knowing that our music wouldn't disappear even if we never ever played together again."- Jaska Raatikainen
