Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine paid tribute to former Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, who died last month after long term health issues at the age of 41.

Mustaine had the following to say on a recent episode of "The Dave Mustaine Show", "We had a tragic loss last week with my friend, and I'm sure a lot of your friend loss also. I'm sure a lot of you were friends with this gentleman too, Alexi Laiho from Children Of Bodom passed away.

"They didn't really have anything to say about how he passed away other than he'd been battling some long-term illnesses. I knew him as a very gentle spirit with an amazing talent.

"In fact, when I was doing the 'Symphony Interrupted' performance, I watched he and his other guitar player, I can't remember the guitar player's name, but they did the Vivaldi part. It was one of the two Vivaldi pieces that I did, I can't remember their names right now off the top of my head.

"Rest in peace, my friend. You are sadly missed by so many people. We love you. I guess now the heaven heavy metal band has its lead guitar player." Check out Dave's tribute below:

