Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine paid tribute to former Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, who died last month after long term health issues at the age of 41.
Mustaine had the following to say on a recent episode of "The Dave Mustaine Show", "We had a tragic loss last week with my friend, and I'm sure a lot of your friend loss also. I'm sure a lot of you were friends with this gentleman too, Alexi Laiho from Children Of Bodom passed away.
"They didn't really have anything to say about how he passed away other than he'd been battling some long-term illnesses. I knew him as a very gentle spirit with an amazing talent.
"In fact, when I was doing the 'Symphony Interrupted' performance, I watched he and his other guitar player, I can't remember the guitar player's name, but they did the Vivaldi part. It was one of the two Vivaldi pieces that I did, I can't remember their names right now off the top of my head.
"Rest in peace, my friend. You are sadly missed by so many people. We love you. I guess now the heaven heavy metal band has its lead guitar player." Check out Dave's tribute below:
Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson
Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth
Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Album
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review
Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star 2020 In Review
Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner 2020 In Review
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review
Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 2020 In Review
Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album 2020 In Review
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy- Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'- Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance
Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album
Dead Lord To Stream 'Surrender' Release Show
Fretland Streaming New Song 'One More Try'
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho