Supreme Unbeing Deliver 'Scarecrow' Just In Time For Halloween

(Chipster) Supreme Unbeing is an elusive5-piece metal band shrewd in mystery. Led by vocalist Zac Red, who taps into the depths of the human psyche to unfold paramount messages for the benefit of mankind, accompanied by his most terrifying thoughts: The Demon, The Shadow, The Nightmare & The Legend. The band is about to scare the public in time for Halloween through tricky riffs and spooky lyrics!

Although the band just recently played their first show on Earth for a sold-out crowd in Stockholm, Sweden, their impact has been felt in the physical domain since the release of their two full-length albums "Enter Reality" (2020) and "EnduringPhysicality" (2022) with a loyal fan-base reaching all across the globe. Highlights include +10 million streams, noteworthy reviews and premiers in esteemed magazines such as Revolver, Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, and Sweden Rock Magazine, as well as landing Spotify editorial play lists for multiple singles.

Despite all the success, the band has felt uncomfortable with their visual imagery, as it was based on cartoonish animation from their first music videos. That's why the band has decided to drop their previous monikers and adopt a ghastly identity fit for Halloween and other scary occasions, as they release the nightmarish, yet head-bangingly persuasive new song-Scarecrow- on Friday, October 27th, 2023.

"When the night falls the frights and phobias of mankind come alive, the scarecrow of your mind reminds you of who controls your fantasy. Yes, the creepy scarecrow! Often presenting itself as a demon in your dreams or a shadow in the night, the scarecrow stirs up your own beliefs and nurtures your most horrifying fantasies. No one can escape the scarecrow!" says Zac Red.

Watch the video for 'Scarecrow' below

