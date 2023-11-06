Singled Out: Supreme Unbeing's Scarecrow

Supreme Unbeing gave fans a special treat on Halloween with the release of their single and video "Scarecrow". To celebrate we asked Band leader and vocalist, Zac Red, to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Scarecrow emerged from the depths of my mind during a sauna meditation session a few years ago. As I delved into the transcendent realm, in the warm and cozy confines of the sauna, a curious incident shattered the tranquility. It was a peculiar sound, reminiscent of a colossal accordion that had haunted my childhood nightmares.
Those nightmares were surreal, like scenes from a Salvador Dali painting. They unfurled with eerie figures and bizarre landscapes that, as a child, filled me with dread and alarm. Yet, as I delved deeper into the dreamscapes, I began to take the reins of the narrative, wresting control from the nightmarish chaos.
In Scarecrow, I aimed to capture the juncture of the mind, where thoughts initially appear hazy and unsettling, like a dream's enigmatic riddle. However, as the mind matures and explores the vast universe within, these enigmatic pieces begin to coalesce, forming a lucid tapestry of meaning and understanding.
With an instinctive motion, I snatched the guitar, as I always do after these soul-stirring sessions. The chords and melody flowed effortlessly, like water from a hidden spring, weaving together to bring the entire song to life.
Now, all that remains is my hopeful anticipation that those who lend their ears to this song will uncover profound insights within, shedding light on their own nocturnal enigmas. Or, perhaps, they'll simply surrender to the irresistible pull of the song's resounding signature riff, letting it guide them on an exhilarating headbanging journey.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here
