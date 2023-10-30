Heart To Reunite For New Year's Eve Concert

(hennemusic) Heart will reunite for a New Year's Eve concert in their original hometown of Seattle, WA. The band's first show in four years will see Ann and Nancy Wilson take the stage at the city's Climate Pledge Arena alongside special guests Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening; the show will be followed by the Space Needle's firework spectacular.

The Wilson sisters have been working on solo projects in recent years, with Nancy making a surprise appearance during Ann's concert on in Santa Rosa, CA on October 10 as the singer toured with Tripsitter in support of the new album, "Another Door."

The event saw the pair deliver the Heart classic, "Barracuda", as the final encore of the evening. Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013; the group has sold more than 35 million records.

