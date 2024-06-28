Sister Hazel Stream New Song 'Hole In Your Life'

(KG) Sister Hazel are streaming their new single, "Hole In Your Life." This heartfelt track, featuring harmonic melodies and vulnerable lyrics, was penned by Andrew Copeland and Tonic frontman Emerson Hart, and expertly produced and mixed by Ben Jackson. The song is being distributed through the Nashville-based label Rock Ridge Music.
"Hole In Your Life" is an uplifting and motivational summer anthem that reminds us it's never too late to strive for a better life. Each day presents a new opportunity. This song highlights the band's new direction and offers a glimpse into what awaits on their forthcoming 13th studio album, set to release later this Fall in celebration of their 30th band anniversary.
"I hope the song makes people feel good. Everything from the melody, to the chord changes, and the groove. Lyrically, it's never too late to make an effort to better your life. We all face bumps in the road and I certainly don't have it all figured out ,but I agree with the thought that it's not what happens to you in life, it's how you respond to it. Every day is another opportunity," shares band guitarist Andrew Copeland.
