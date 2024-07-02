Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer, Band Postpones Tour

Legendary Heart frontwoman revealed on Tuesday (July 2nd) that she has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing treatment this summer, as a result the band has postponed their Royal Flush Tour.
The 74-year-old vocalist share the following with fans via social media, "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.
"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & l've decided to do it.
"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.
"Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson
"Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."
The band shared in a separate statement, "As of today, HEART's Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks."
Heart were set to launch a fall North American leg of their Royal Flush Tour that was set to kick off on September 17th in Portland, OR with support from Cheap Trick and Squeeze. They also had plans to joined Journey and Def Leppard on select dates of their summer Stadium Tour.
Last month, the band pulled the plug on their European tour because Ann had to undergo the procedure she mentioned in today's statement. She said at the time, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"
Dates Heart previously announced that have now been cancelled:
7/30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
8/2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON
8/8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
8/10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
8/11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
8/13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
8/15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
8/16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
8/18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
8/21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
8/23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV
8/24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
8/27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
8/28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA
9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
10/2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
10/4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10/8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
10/12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
10/14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
10/19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
10/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11/13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
11/14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
11/16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
11/19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
11/21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
11/22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
11/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
11/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
11/29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11/30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
12/3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
12/5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
12/7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
12/9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
12/12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
12/13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Banks Arcade Premiere 'Heartstop' Video
Sister Hazel Stream New Song 'Hole In Your Life'
Watch New Loveless Heart-Shaped Soul Video
Singled Out: Vicky von Vicky's Be Still My Heart
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week- more
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer, Band Postpones Tour
Willie Nelson Cancels Tonight's Outlaw Music Festival Appearance
Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover
Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Coldplay Premiere 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video