Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer, Band Postpones Tour

Legendary Heart frontwoman revealed on Tuesday (July 2nd) that she has been diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing treatment this summer, as a result the band has postponed their Royal Flush Tour.

The 74-year-old vocalist share the following with fans via social media, "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.

"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & l've decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

"Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson

"Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."

The band shared in a separate statement, "As of today, HEART's Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks."

Heart were set to launch a fall North American leg of their Royal Flush Tour that was set to kick off on September 17th in Portland, OR with support from Cheap Trick and Squeeze. They also had plans to joined Journey and Def Leppard on select dates of their summer Stadium Tour.

Last month, the band pulled the plug on their European tour because Ann had to undergo the procedure she mentioned in today's statement. She said at the time, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"

Dates Heart previously announced that have now been cancelled:

7/30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

8/2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8/8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

8/10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

8/11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

8/13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

8/15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

8/16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

8/18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

8/21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

8/23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

8/24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

8/27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

8/28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA

9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

10/2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

10/4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10/8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

10/19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

10/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

11/14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

11/16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

11/19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

11/21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

11/22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

11/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

11/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

11/29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

12/3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

12/5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

12/7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

12/9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12/12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

12/13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

