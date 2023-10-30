Metallica Nominated For Multiple 2023 Billboard Music Awards

(hennemusic) Metallica has been nominated for multiple honors at the upcoming 2023 Billboard Music Awards. The band is a finalist in two categories: Top Duo/Group (alongside Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera), and the new category Top Rock Duo/Group, where they'll compete against Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters.

Launched with the lead single, "Lux AEterna", Metallica released its eleventh studio album, "72 Seasons", in April; recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the project debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart.

Metallica will continue its M72 World Tour with a pair of shows in St. Louis, MO in early November before wrapping up its 2023 schedule in Detroit, MI next month.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place Sunday, November 19; get more details and stream the "Lux AEterna" video here.

